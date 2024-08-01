Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024
Aug 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 1, 2024, is 31.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 32.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.63 °C and 30.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 32.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 2, 2024
|29.8 °C
|Light rain
|August 3, 2024
|30.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 4, 2024
|25.82 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 5, 2024
|31.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 6, 2024
|31.82 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|28.36 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|27.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.67 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.12 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
