Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 13, 2024 29.8 °C Overcast clouds August 14, 2024 32.3 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 32.1 °C Light rain August 16, 2024 30.99 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 32.63 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 33.07 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 33.7 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.69 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 12, 2024, is 29.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 32.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.5 °C and 32.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024

