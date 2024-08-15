Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on August 15, 2024, is 31.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.3 °C and 31.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.3 °C and 31.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|31.43 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|32.46 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|33.01 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 19, 2024
|32.98 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 20, 2024
|32.59 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|32.09 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|32.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy