Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on February 17, 2025, is 28.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 34.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Ahmedabad weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.49 °C and 35.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 72.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 28.48 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 31.52 Scattered clouds February 20, 2025 31.89 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 31.45 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 31.25 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 31.66 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 32.00 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.