Ahmednagar sees three more cases

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:16 IST

Pune: Ahmednagar District in Western Maharashtra saw three more positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. The cases are from Jamkhed wherein they had come in contact with two foreign nationals-one French and another from Ivory Coast, both of whom were in Jamkhed mosque as part of Tablighi Jamaat in the district.

The three positive patients are reportedly mosque trustees. The Ahmednagar district hospital officials confirmed their admission and said that a trace history of the three infected was being generated. Similarly, twelve persons related to the organisation have been brought to the hospital from Sangamner taluka for checking after the administration came to know that two of them had visited Jamkhed and had come into contact with the Covid-19 positive patients there.