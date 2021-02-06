IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / AIADMK member donates 3.16 cr, land worth 20 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
R Kumaraguru on Saturday donated four acres of land at his home town Ulundurpettai to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.(HT Photo)
R Kumaraguru on Saturday donated four acres of land at his home town Ulundurpettai to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.(HT Photo)
cities

AIADMK member donates 3.16 cr, land worth 20 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

  • The AIADMK member had already donated one crore to the TTD during Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival held in December.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:06 PM IST

All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) lawmaker from Tamil Nadu R Kumaraguru on Saturday donated four acres of land at his home town Ulundurpettai to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the country’s richest temple of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

Apart from the land, which values around 20 crore, the AIADMK legislator, who is also a member of the TTD trust board, donated an amount of 3.16 crore to the TTD.

He handed over the cheques along with the property's documents to TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy at a function held at Gubba Choultry in the morning.

Subba Reddy said Kumaraguru had made such a huge donation for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateshwara at Ulundurpettai under the auspices of the TTD to provide the darshan of the Lord to the devotees in his home constituency.

The AIADMK member had already donated one crore to the TTD during Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival held in December. “He also offered to provide for the expenditure towards the construction of the temple on the land donated by him,” the TTD chairman said.

Also read: HT Interview IAF chief RKS Bhadauria says indigenisation key to military might

Reddy said the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the temple would soon be performed after selecting a good muhurtam.

He further said following the directions of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TTD had launched Hindu Sanatana Dharma propagation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. “As part of the programme, the TTD will soon lay a foundation for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jammu also,” Reddy said.

Earlier, the TTD chairman said, now that the Covid-19 had been gradually subsiding, the TTD was planning to ease restrictions on pilgrim flow on the Tirumala hills and gradually allow more devotees, besides restoring all rituals.

“During the Rathasapthami festival to be held on February 19, all vahana sevas will be conducted. Though the number of devotees seeking darshan of the Lord would be increased gradually, enough care would be taken toward the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines till completion of the vaccination process,” he said.

He said the foundation for Sri Padmavati temple will be laid on February 13 in Chennai by the pontiff of Kanchi Mutt Sri Sri Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy.

The TTD is also planning to conduct Maha Kumbhabisekam at the current capital of Amaravati and administrative capital of Visakhapatnam in April, Reddy added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tirumala temple aiadmk
app
Close
Fraudsters have been collecting sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar number and email on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration. (HT File)
Fraudsters have been collecting sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar number and email on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Fraudsters duping people on pretext of Covid vaccine registration

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Haryana Police advises people not to entertain any phone calls on vaccine registration and refrain from sharing personal data
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Kumaraguru on Saturday donated four acres of land at his home town Ulundurpettai to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.(HT Photo)
R Kumaraguru on Saturday donated four acres of land at his home town Ulundurpettai to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.(HT Photo)
cities

AIADMK member donates 3.16 cr, land worth 20 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • The AIADMK member had already donated one crore to the TTD during Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival held in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From L) Pandit Upendra Bhat, disciple of Pt Bhimsen Joshi; Bhimsen’s son Shrinivas Joshi and disciple Anand Bhate at the birth centenary function of legendary vocalist, on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
(From L) Pandit Upendra Bhat, disciple of Pt Bhimsen Joshi; Bhimsen’s son Shrinivas Joshi and disciple Anand Bhate at the birth centenary function of legendary vocalist, on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary programme to be held on Feb 6,7

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Close relatives, friends, and family of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi held an informal interaction at the Sawai Gandharva Memorial in Shivajinagar on February 4, 2021, as part of his birth centenary celebrations, organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Around 70 per cent schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were granted permission to reopen classes 5th to 8th until Friday by the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Protest planned at Hadapsar to support farmer agitation

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
As part of nationwide chakka jam agitations, various organisations have planned an agitation on Pune-Solapur road on Saturday (February 6)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four Pune youths arrested for vehicle vandalism

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
PUNE The crime branch officials have arrested four youths who allegedly engaged in vehicle vandalism in Sasane Vasti, Wanowrie, on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City-based colleges gear up for offline lectures from February 15th

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
After the state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant announced to reopen universities and its affiliated colleges from February 15, city-based colleges have begun preparations for the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Second special round for FYJC admission begins today

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
After completing three regular rounds, two special rounds and one round of first-come-first-served (FCFS) of the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process, the Deputy Director of Education (DYDE), Pune released the timetable for the second FCFS round starting from February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Demand to allow general public in local trains in Pune grows

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
With Mumbai local trains returning back to service, demand to allow the general public inside the Pune –Lonavla local train has been raised by passengers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

At 93.14 per litre, petrol crosses highest-ever price in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST
On February 5th, the price of petrol crossed the mark of 93
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Shiv Sena protests against rising fuel prices; BJP over inflated power bills

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST
PUNE The office bearers of Shiv Sena held a protest in the city on Friday against the central government over rising fuel prices, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agitated at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) office and condemned the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi-led state government over inflated electricity bills
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Survey: 83% of IAS officers feel states must have autonomy to formulate own responses in crises

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A survey conducted among 570 retired and serving IAS officers found that 83 per cent of them opined states must have the autonomy to formulate their own responses based on the needs and capacities and close to 85 per cent believed that effective communication works better than penal measures to curb people’s inherent tendencies towards indiscipline
READ FULL STORY
Close
The editorial sought to caution Congress over Patole's appointment.(HT file photo)
The editorial sought to caution Congress over Patole's appointment.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena expresses displeasure over Nana Patole's resignation

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
An editorial in the Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said the Congress was given the Constitutional post for a full-term and not for Patole to resign in a year. It sought to caution Congress over Patole's appointment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thackeray said he merely made a speech and there was nothing criminal about it. The case will be heard next on May 5.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file photo)
Thackeray said he merely made a speech and there was nothing criminal about it. The case will be heard next on May 5.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file photo)
mumbai news

Raj Thackeray gets bail in vandalism case

By Raina Shine
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The court last month summoned Thackeray over an alleged provocative speech before the vandalization in January 2014 by MNS activists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters during the chakka jam (traffic blockade) in Bathinda on Saturday afternoon. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Protesters during the chakka jam (traffic blockade) in Bathinda on Saturday afternoon. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers block roads across Punjab to drive home protest

By HT Correspondents
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Trade unions come out in support of protesters in Bathinda, while Amritsar farmers hold blockades in response to chakka jam call
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP