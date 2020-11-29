e-paper
Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla

Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

An Air India employee was killed and his colleague injured after their car plunged into a 100m deep gorge near Shimla in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Kandaghat in Solan district, while the injured is Suneet Kumar, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Both are posted in Jubbarhatti.

The mishap took place when they were on their way to Totu. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Jathiya Devi following which the car plunged into a gorge.

Shimla superintendent of police Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said police are conducting an investigation.

