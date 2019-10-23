e-paper
Air India, travel portals directed to pay ₹36K to Chandigarh man

Man missed his connecting flight from New Delhi to Pune due to the first flight from Chandigarh being delayed by three and a half hours

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed Air India Limited and two flight booking sites to compensate a passenger with ₹36,879 to a resident of Sector 35D here.

Ashok Kumar Gautam mentioned in his complaint that he had booked to and fro flight tickets via Fly 2 Globe and Make My Trip from Chandigarh to Pune and back for February 14 and February 20; and had paid ₹23,600 in cash to Fly 2 Globe.

He complained that the scheduled departure of the Air India flight (AI 464) from Chandigarh to New Delhi was 12:50 hours on February 14. He reached two hours before but was told the flight would take off at 2pm, but it took off at 3:30pm.

Since the connecting flight from New Delhi to Pune was scheduled for 4:10pm, it took off by the time Gautam reached New Delhi, and was adjusted in another flight for 7pm. This flight was also delayed and he reached Pune at 11pm. The complainant faced similar harassment during his return to Chandigarh, he said.

Air India Limited said refund for cancellation of February 20 flight was transferred by them to Make My Trip, claiming there was no deficiency in service on their part.

Make My Trip claimed delay in flight was on the part of Air India, for which they could not be held accountable. The amount was received through Fly 2 Globe, and it was claimed it was refunded to the complainant.

Fly 2 Globe did not contest the consumer complaint and case proceeded ex parte.

The forum directed Fly 2 Globe to refund the air fare of ₹1,879 for New Delhi to Chandigarh to the complainant with interest at 9% per annum. Air India Limited was directed to pay ₹20,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment, inclusive of taxi, hotel, food charges at Pune and transition from Delhi to Chandigarh. They were also asked to pay ₹10,000 in litigation. Make My Trip was directed to pay ₹5,000 to the complainant for not promptly processing the refund claim.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:55 IST

