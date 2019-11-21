e-paper
Air quality worsens due to slow wind

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:06 IST
Gurugram Air quality in the city deteriorated further on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a ‘poor’ score on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) air quality index (AQI).

Gurugram’s AQI was 280 on Thursday, as per the CPCB’s 4pm bulletin, an increase of 59 points from Wednesday’s AQI of 221.

The dip in the air quality was attributed to meteorological factors, such as low wind speed, which was recorded at six kilometres per hour (kmph), as per the CPCB, which is insufficient to disperse pollutants.

The minimum temperature on Thursday increased to 12.4 degrees Celsius from Wednesday’s 10.8 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the weather forecast, cloudy skies with haze are predicted till Saturday. The minimum temperature over the next few days is expected to rise by a couple of degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this week, the minimum temperature, on Monday, had fallen to a season-low of 10.5 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the concentration of finer particulate matter (PM2.5) touched a maximum of 157.98ug/m3, whereas the PM2.5 level on Wednesday was 134ug/m3. The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60ug/m3.

Experts also said that due to poor ventilation, pollutants accumulated closer to the surface and that the situation is likely to worsen on Friday. Friday’s AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category due to the same reasons, said experts.

“What we’re seeing right now is typical winter pollution. The low wind speed and falling temperatures cause the particles to settle at a lower height in the atmosphere,” said Sachin Panwar, an air quality expert.

However, on Saturday, strong surface winds are expected to make a comeback and the AQI might improve by a few points to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category or lower-end of the ‘poor’ category, as per the CPCB’s forecast. The surface wind would likely have a speed of 15 kmph. The speed is likely to increase further to 18-20 kmph on Sunday, and the air quality could improve by a huge margin, said experts.

Manesar’s air quality also worsened on Thursday, with an AQI of 254, worsening from Wednesday’s score of 205. However, keeping with the trend witnessed over the past few days, both Gurugram and Manesar had better air quality than Delhi’s due to the direction of the wind, experts said.

