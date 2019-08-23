Airport authority to take physical possession of 80% land for Jewar project by Sept 10

cities

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority(Yieda) on Friday completed the process of taking the physical possession of 556 hectares of land out of 1,239.14 hectares required under the first phase of the Jewar airport project. The officials aim to take physical possession of 80% of the land by September 10.

“We have taken physical possession of land from all six villages in bulk from farmers, who have received the land compensation and also got benefits under the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme. Now we will take physical possession of small patches of the land as and when we finish land the entire process of compensating the farmers and rehabilitation and resettlement as per law,” Abhay Singh, sub-divisional magistrate and in-charge of the project, said.

The administration wants to take physical possession of 1,239.14 hectares of land in six villages —Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpu, Dayanatpur and Banwari Bas.

The administration said it aims to take physical possession of around 950 hectares of land (80%) from farmers and hand it over to the Yeida by September 10. While the physical possession of the remaining land will be taken by the end of September.

Apart from 556 hectares of land already taken from farmer’s possession, the Yeida and the administration is likely to soon take physical possession of 94 hectares of government land as the required approvals from the state government are likely to come soon.

“We will hand over 10 hectares of government land to Yeida soon as the administration has completed formalities. But the remaining 84-hectare government land will be taken physically only after the state government issues orders after completing legal formalities,” Singh said.

The Yeida will put boards and install pillars at a gap of 50 metres around the land of which the possession has been taken.

As of now, total 18 developers have applied to participate in the bid to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar along 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

“We will finalise the developer by November end. In the meantime, we will take physical possession of the land. The process to obtain environmental clearance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change is also in the process as Wildlife Institute of India is preparing a conversation plan,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida, said.

Village land of which physical possession is taken

Ranhera 80.2030

Parohi 44.9807

Rohi 223.9438

Kishorpur 77.7137

Dayanatpur 125

Banwari Bas 4.1992

