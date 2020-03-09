Airport smart city in India’s top five projects

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) officials hope that more global investors will invest in this region as the Government of India has included ‘smart city’ project to be developed next to airport site in country’s 5 smart city projects.

“The government has decided to develop five smart cities in the country. Our smart city spread on 1400 hectares of land will be one of them. It will immensely help in bringing funds into this region and it will further help in developing this region into a global hub for investors,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of the NIAL and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority working on airport project.

The smart city just next to airport project will have low-rise development and world class services when it comes to civic amenities.

“We will not discharge a single drop of sewage without treatment into soil. We will develop lakes, forest and not harm ecology in development of this smart city. The communication with residents will be digital,” said Singh

NIAL officials are hopeful that more global investors will invest in projects along Yamuna Expressway as the ambitious Jewar airport has attracted global attention after it got included in world’s 100 strategic global infrastructure projects for the year 2020. Officials are also upbeat after the government of India has included ‘Smart City’ to be developed near airport among country’s one of the five projects.

“It’s inclusion into global infrastructure projects’ list of 2020 is the biggest achievement for Noida International Greenfield airport project because it will attract global investors into this market. Our project is at 12th place among 100 global projects. Global infrastructure leadership forum has invited us to give a presentation about airport project as to how this project came into shape and how the land was procured to start work at the site,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of NIAL and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority working on the project.

NIAL CEO will give presentation about the story of this airport project at the 13th Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum, to be held in New York City, US on March 25-27.

The forum has invited NIAL to tell the story of this project to the world’s business leaders and investors, who will attend this event.

“It is an opportunity to invite global investors, who visit this region and make investment into our various schemes. We have schemes of industrial and residential plots and global investors can come and set their business. It will create employment to local youth as well other professionals in this region,” said Singh.

Switzerland Company Zurich International AG, the concessionaire for the airport project is expected to start work at the site by April end, 2020 as it is awaiting required security clearances from the ministry of home affairs. The YEIDA, NIAL and Gautam Budh Nagar administration has acquired 1334 hectares of agricultural land from six villages- Rohi, Parohi, Ranhera, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwaribas. It is also likely to start acquiring land for the second phase of this project.

“We need to acquire total 5000 hectares of land for six runways. So far we have 1334 hectares land for phase-I. We will give a presentation about phase I of airport project at global event in New York City,” said Singh.