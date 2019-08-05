e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Alert in UP after Article 370 scrapped in Jammu Kashmir

Officials were asked to invoke prohibitory orders in their respective districts, if required.

lucknow Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday directed the police force to stay on alert in wake of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday directed the police force to stay on alert in wake of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.(Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times (Representative image))
         

UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday directed the police force to stay on alert in wake of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials were asked to invoke prohibitory orders in their respective districts, if required.

Acting on the directions, Lucknow police conducted patrolling in different parts of the city.

On Sunday, by an order, the government had terminated leave of all officials posted in the field till August 15. It asked the officials to keep an eye on the sensitive areas in their respective districts and resort to regular patrolling.

Also read:Modi redraws the line, etches history with Mission Kashmir

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 21:40 IST

tags
more from lucknow
top news
    trending topics
    Jammu & Kashmir Live UpdatesIrfan PathanArticle 370 and Article 35AAnupam KherMumbai Rains ImpactAmit Shah
    don't miss