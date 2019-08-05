Alert in UP after Article 370 scrapped in Jammu Kashmir

lucknow

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:09 IST

UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday directed the police force to stay on alert in wake of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials were asked to invoke prohibitory orders in their respective districts, if required.

Acting on the directions, Lucknow police conducted patrolling in different parts of the city.

On Sunday, by an order, the government had terminated leave of all officials posted in the field till August 15. It asked the officials to keep an eye on the sensitive areas in their respective districts and resort to regular patrolling.

Also read:Modi redraws the line, etches history with Mission Kashmir

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 21:40 IST