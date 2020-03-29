All 17 samples in HP test negative for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:54 IST

All the 17 samples, including the six who came in direct contact of the three Covid-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh, those were tested on Sunday came out negative, state health authorities said.

Till date, the health authorities have tested 196 samples in the state, of which, 193 were negative and only three positive.

All the three positive cases, including one casualty, were reported from the most populous district Kangra.

It is worth mentioning that a resident of Kangra, who was among the first two Covid-19 patients in the state, has now been tested negative in the second report and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

The 32-year-old man was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20, a day after he returned from Singapore. A US-returned Tibetan man had died of coronavirus infection on March 23.

Now there is only one active Covid-19 case in the state, a Dubai-returned 63-year-old woman from Shahpur town of Kangra who is under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

Kangra district is most vulnerable where maximum 802 people have returned from abroad and 9,800 from other states.

LANDLORDS TOLD NOT TO CHARGE RENT

Meanwhile, Kangra district administration has appealed to the landlords not to charge rent from their tenants till the normalcy returns as it may trigger migration.

I appeal to all the landlords not to charge rent from the labourers during this lockdown period. We need them, said deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. He also appealed to the landlords to arrange food and other essential items if they have migrant labourers as their tenants. “Help us serve the cause during this hour of distress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said that no person is allowed to enter territorial limits of the district and if anyone does so, he will be quarantined for 28 days at the facilities available at the borders.

MAN BOOKED FOR JUMPING QUARANTINE

The Palampur police on Sunday booked a man who jumped home quarantine. Accused Suvigya Sharma had returned from Phagwara in Punjab and was told to remain in home isolation. He, however, was found roaming in the town on his scooter.

He has been booked under Sections 188, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of Disaster Management Act and Section 6 of HP Epidemic Regulations (Amendment) Act.