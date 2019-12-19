All-weather bulbs to give UPSRTC drivers ‘more visibility’

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:27 IST

AGRA UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses are being equipped with all-weather bulbs instead of fog lights to facilitate safe travel for passengers during foggy weather.

The department has also instructed drivers to drive more carefully in winters, mainly during night hours and on long routes.

“We have installed all-weather bulbs in all UPSRTC and contractual buses of Agra region. These bulbs give drivers visibility of up to 200 metres,” said SP Singh, service manager, UPSRTC, Agra.

He added, “We are also putting reflective tapes on the buses, so that drivers of other vehicles can see them from a certain distance, even in dense fog.”

“A white reflective tape is pasted on the front side of the buses while the rear side has a red coloured tape. Besides, yellow reflective tapes are pasted on both sides of the buses,” he shared.

“There are 492 UPSRTC and 92 contract-based buses. All the buses of UPSRTC Agra region have these safety features,” said Singh.

Buddh Prakash, a senior foreman at Foundry Nagar depot, said: “All-weather bulbs have been installed in all the 82 buses of the depot.”

“In winter, it is difficult to drive due to heavy fog. But these all-weather bulbs provide good visibility up to 200 metres in comparison to the other head lights,” said Sunil Kumar, a driver at the depot. -Yogesh Dubey