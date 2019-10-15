Allegations of data transfer to Pak agents: ‘DMSRDE scientists appear to be clean in forensic probe report’

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:00 IST

Two scientists of the DRDO’s Defence Materials Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), including a woman, suspected to have been trapped by Pakistan’s ISI agents last year, appeared to be clean, said a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP-ATS) who has seen the forensic investigation report.

“The Computer Emergency Response Team of the Central Government has submitted its report with regards to the DMSRDE scientists’ seized laptops and other electronic devices. The forensic investigation hasn’t found any data transfer from their laptops or other devices to Pakistani agents,” said the officer who did not wish to be identified, saying that the matter was of a sensitive nature and still under investigation.

He said the scientists were expected to get a clean chit after the year-long probe, as the ATS could not establish their links with elements inimical to the interests of the country.

“The report also reveals that none of their devices had any spyware installed for secret transfer of information. There was no evidence that the ISI had taken any data from the scientists’ devices,” said the officer.

The UP-ATS started investigating the case of the DMSRDE scientists in October, last year, following intelligence agencies’ probe into espionage charges levelled at a Nagpur scientist, Nishant Agarwal, who was employed with Brahmos Aerospace -- a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and a Russian military industrial consortium.

Like Agarwal, these two scientists too were found to be friends with ‘Kajal’ and ‘Neha’ -- two facebook profiles operated by ISI agents from Pakistan, said sources. It was alleged that the scientists had transferred vital defence data to these agents.

Meanwhile, the woman scientist has already retired. She and her other colleague, who is sill working, were removed from assignments involving confidentiality and a high level of responsibility after these allegations were levelled at them, said sources in the DMSRDE.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:00 IST