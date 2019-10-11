Alleging police inaction, man sets himself on fire in police station

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:23 IST

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly angry with the police for delaying the registration of a case in a scuffle that took place on Dussehra, set himself ablaze at the Prem Nagar police station in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Identified by his first name, Ashu, the man suffered over 90% burns. His chances of survival are slim, said a senior police officer. SD Mishra, DCP (Rohini), said a magisterial enquiry has been initiated as the incident took place within the premises of a police station.

The victim lives in Prem Nagar with his father, Yadram. Together, they run a small private firm. “The sequence of events leading to the man’s self-immolation began on October 8, Tuesday when the father-son duo visited a Dussehra fair in the neighbourhood. There, Yadram’s shoulder happened to brush against another man who too was visiting the fair with two of his friends,” said another investigator, who did not wished to be named.

“Yadram alleged that the other group thrashed him, leaving him injured. He dialled the police control room on which a head constable was sent to look into the matter. When the head constable tried to intervene in the scuffle, he got caught in the fight and ended up with a fractured arm,” the officer said. “The matter, however, seemed to be amicably settled after the other party accused Yadram and his son of manhandling them and breaking their mobile phones,” said the investigator.

But later, the victim wanted to pursue the matter and sought the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the other party. “The registration of the FIR was delayed as the head constable went on a medical leave due to his fracture,” said the officer.

Around 2pm on Friday, the victim visited the police station, allegedly armed with three bottles of kerosene.

“He first doused himself with kerosene outside the police station before entering the premises. He then asked around for the head constable’s room and on spotting it, he lit himself using a lighter,” said the officer.

The police used a water motor pump to douse the flames, but he had already suffered 90% burns by then. “We took him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, about seven kilometres away, in 20 minutes,” said the officer. The police later registered a case of assault against the other party.

Last month, a Delhi court had taken cognisance in a matter where the Prem Nagar police registered a case of assault and wrongful restraint, instead of robbery, despite the contents of the FIR saying that the victim had been robbed of ₹43,000.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:23 IST