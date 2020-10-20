e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ambala MC elections: Notification on ward-wise reservation issued

Ambala MC elections: Notification on ward-wise reservation issued

These wards were decided in a draw of lots in the presence of deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma and MC commissioner Partha Gupta

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:17 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

An official notification regarding reservation of various wards for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections in Ambala City was issued on Monday.

As per the notification, out of 20 wards, five (wards 1, 2, 7, 11 and 14) have been reserved for the candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, with wards 11 and 14 for women from the same category.

These wards were decided in a draw of lots in the presence of deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma and MC commissioner Partha Gupta. The process was videographed. The polls are expected to take place towards the end of this year.

Similarly, wards 4 and 18 are reserved for candidates from the backward classes (BC) and wards 6, 9, 12, 17 and 20 for women candidates from the general category.

DC Sharma said that the process took place according to the arrangements described in Section 11 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and Rule 7 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Ward Delimitation Rules,1994.

In the last tenure of the MC House that ended in 2018, there were 20 wards under MC Ambala, out of which 11 were in the city area and nine in the Sadar area of the cantonment. But in 2019, the corporation was divided into Ambala MC and Ambala Sadar municipal council.

Parties react

Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain alleged that the whole process had happened secretly and the party, without its organisational structure, will surely make a comeback. Meanwhile, ruling party BJP’s chief Rajesh Batoura will face his first elections.

With the debut of Haryana Democratic Front, led by former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara, in the elections, things will only get interesting.

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In