Amid curfew, 3 men held for peddling drugs, 18kg opium recovered

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:07 IST

The Khanna police arrested three men for drug peddling and recovered 18kg opium from them on Monday.

The accused were identified as Harjot Singh alias Jot, 25; Jatinder Singh, 24;and Balkar Singh, 53; all of Takhran village in Samrala.

A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the three accused.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP), Harpreet Singh said Harjot and Jatinder were arrested during a special check near the Neelon Canal bridge when the duo was coming from the Takhran village side on a motorcycle.

“During questioning, Harjot and Jatinder told police that they have smuggled 18kg opium from Bhilwara of Rajasthan in trucks. The duo revealed that they then sold 1kg opium to Balkar, who in turn was planning to sell the contraband at higher rates to addicts,” the SSP said.

He added, “On frisking, we seized 3kg opium from Harjot and Jatinder. Following the information provided by Harjot, we recovered 14kg additional opium from his house.”

Harjot is already facing a trial in five cases including attempt to murder, assault and drug peddling, the SSP added.

Sub-inspector Sikandar Singh said the investigation is on to know about how Harjot and Jatinder managed to smuggle the contraband from Rajasthan amid the curfew.

“The duo have been buying opium for ₹1 lakh per kg from Rajasthanand then selling it for ₹1.25 lakh per kg,” the sub-inspector added.