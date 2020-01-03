AMU violence: HC judgment on PIL now on Jan 7

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:57 IST

The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its judgment in a PIL raising issue of cane charge on students of AMU on December 15 who were allegedly protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Vivek Varma said judgment will be pronounced on January 7.

The PIL has been filed by Mohd Aman Khan of Prayagraj.

In the petition, it was said that since December 13, students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were peacefully protesting against CAA.

“However, on December 15, students gathered at Maulana Azad Library and marched up to University gate. On reaching University gate police, which was deployed there started provoking students but students did not respond. After sometime, police started firing tear gas shells at students and students were cane charged by the police in which around 100 students got injured.” as alleged by petitioner in his petition.

In the petition, requests were made for court monitored committee to inquire into police action, release of students detained by police and medical treatment and compensation to all those injured in the violence.

Additional Advocate General, Manish Goyal appearing for state government filed counter affidavit in the case and defended the police action.

AAG argued that university gate was broken by students and police entered university campus on the request of university administration to control the students indulging in violence and no excessive force was used by police during the act.