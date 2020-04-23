‘Anomalies in ration distribution’: Ludhiana councillors to protest outside DC’s house

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:26 IST

Accusing the Congress leadership and the administration of adopting pick and choose policy while distribution of ration in the city, the councillors of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) were mulling to stage a protest outside the residence of deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal on Monday.

Led by the leader of opposition in general house, Harbhajan Singh Dang, the councillors assembled at Zone D of the MC on Thursday to make the announcement. Dang said they will demonstrate outside the DC’s house on Monday if the administration fails to streamline the distribution.

The councillors alleged that the administration is working in connivance with the congress leadership, which is providing ration through only their leaders . They said the Congress leaders were being selective and providing ration only to their friends and family, while the general populace of the district is facing shortage of food and is busy making the rounds of councillors’ office. They also claimed that the helpline number -1905- is also not working properly.

Harbhajan Dang, BJP councillors’ leader Sunita Rani and SAD councillor Jaspal Giaspura claimed that in their meeting with mayor Balkar Sandhu on Monday, the mayor had assured that ration would be delivered to the councillors by Wednesday. However, nothing has been provided and the mayor is now asking the councillors and the residents to dial 1905 for ration.

LIP leader Swarandeep Chahal said that the Congress leaders are asking for voter cards before distributing ration and are providing it only to those who voted for the party.

SAD councillor from ward number 2, Gurmail Singh Jajji, had also staged a protest against the alleged pick and choose policy in his ward last week.

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister and MLA (Ludhiana west), Bharat Bhushan Ashu, refuted the allegations. Ashu said that DC Agrawal is monitoring the distribution of ration in the district and it is being supplied through block level officers and other staff members. He said that if residents are facing any problem, they can contact the elected representatives, administration or give a call at 1905.