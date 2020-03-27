Another coronavirus death; Delhi’s toll now 2

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:55 IST

A Yemeni national, admitted to a private hospital in the city, succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the city’s death toll to two, according to senior officials from Delhi’s health department. The patient had been admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on March 24.

He had travelled to India as a potential liver donor and was at the hospital for necessary tests.

“The man was around 60-years-old and had several co-morbidities. He had collapsed in the hospital when he had come for the tests. As the person had travelled from Yemen and had collapsed, coronavirus was suspected and a sample was collected. His samples were first tested at Apollo labs and then sent to Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences for confirmation,” said a source from the hospital.

The man tested positive for the infection at the lab of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences on Thursday. His samples were further sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “A third confirmatory test was done to establish that the person was indeed positive for the disease. This was done as the kits are new,” said a government official.

So far, 41 cases – including the Yemeni man – have been reported from the city. The health ministry had reported another death in the city, but later discounted it as Covid-19 death as the confirmatory test result came negative. The person had died of cardiac complications at the city’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

The only other death due to Covid-19 was that of a 68-year-old woman, a resident of West Delhi.