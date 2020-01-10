Another Gaur City resident goes missing

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:21 IST

Greater Noida: Barely three days after Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Gaur City, went missing and was later found murdered following a suspected car jacking, another resident of the same society went missing on Friday morning.

According to family members, the man, Gaurav Sharma (36) — a resident of fifth avenue in Gaur City, had left the house around 8am to drop his son to a private school seven kilometres away from their house. The son confirmed to family members that his father dropped him off to school.

“My sister-in-law is a teacher in the same school where my nephew studies in class 3. She wasn’t going to school on Friday, so my brother said he would drop his son. He left on his motorcycle around 8am, and didn’t carry his cellphone with him,” said Saurabh Sharma, Gaurav’s younger brother.

He said that when he didn’t return home for an hour, his wife started calling relatives.

“We have been looking since morning. Around noon, we reported the matter to the Bisrakh police who are helping us look,” said Saurabh, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.

He said his brother used to work as a senior manager for a private firm in Sector 62 but was between jobs.

“There were no issues at home. He dropped my nephew to school and did not say anything about going anywhere else. We have no clues as to where he might have gone,” Saurabh said.

Family members said they had contacted all of Gaurav’s friends and colleagues, but have not found any clues about his whereabouts. They are now checking footage from CCTV cameras on the route he took.

Police officers said they have filed a missing person’s report.

“We are on the lookout for him. He didn’t take his phone but we have shared details of his motorcycle with other authorities. We have also notified other police stations and hospitals. CCTV camera footage is being examined, and he will be found soon,” said Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.