Another lion dies at the Etawah Lion Safari

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:53 IST

After just two weeks of being brought from Junagarh, Gujarat, a lion died at the Etawah Lion Safari, on Saturday morning.

Taukeer’s body has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareli for an autopsy. The lion was among the seven big cats, brought to the safari on September 25.

Before Taukeer, five lions and a lioness have died due to canine distemper at the safari since it became operational. The fresh death could have a bearing on plans to open the safari to the public in a month’s time, experts said.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a viral infection that affects a wide variety of animal families, including domestic and wild species of dogs, large cats, and a variety of other species.

Lion Safari director VK Singh said that it appeared that the lion died due to kidney failure but only an autopsy would explain the real cause behind the death, he said.

Taukeer had left eating since it was brought here on September 25. A panel of veterinary experts headed by Dr R P Pandey from Deendayal Van Anusandhan, Mathura, rushed here on October 6 and examined the lion. But by then the lion had started having his meals, he said.

After four days, the lion again stopped eating. Consequently, a team of two veterinaries from IVRI Dr AM Pavedey and Dr Karikalan were called. The veterinaries examined the lion and conducted pathological tests.

The blood report revealed that the creatinine level of the lion was higher than the normal. It was 5.7 as against a normal of 1.7 or 1.8. The treatment was started soon and the big cat showed signs of improvement.

On the evening of October 11, the safari veterinarian Dr Gaurav Srivastava noticed that the lion had again become idle and stopped walking or running. Consequently, it was admitted to the hospital at 7.30 PM and was given Dextrose Normal Saline or DNS (used to decrease calcium level, hypoglycaemia and dehydration). The lion was kept under observation.

The lion urinated and even consumed a healthy amount of water around 1 AM but soon it died, said the director.

Taukeer was brought to the safari along with a male lion, Kanha, and lionesses Radhika, Gauri, Jennifer, Tejaswi and Mariyam from Junagarh by two trucks under the supervision of a team of veterinaries headed by Dr RK Singh, and Dr Gaurav Srivastava on September 25.

With the addition of seven new entrants the total number of lions had gone up to 18 at the lion safari.

