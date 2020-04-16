Another patient dies at DSCI, 25 healthcare workers and four patients infected at the hospital

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:26 IST

New Delhi: A 49-year-old man, under treatment at the Delhi State Cancer Institute, succumbed to the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) late Wednesday. The man was recovering from surgery after a cancerous tumour had been removed from his brain. He is the second patient to have died of Covid-19 at the hospital.

He was admitted to the Institute on March 24, after having been operated elsewhere, as his condition was deteriorating.

After several of its staff tested positive for Coronavirus, the hospital shut down all of its services and transferred its patients to private hospitals. The patient who died Wednesday was one of those transferred to Dharmashila hospital, where he and one of his family members had tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2.

They were then sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Super-Speciality hospital in Tahirpur, which is a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

So far, of the four Covid-19 patients who were admitted to the Institute, two of them have died.

Twenty-five of staff members in the hospital have tested positive for the infection, making the hospital a hotspot. The first one to test positive was a 35-year-old doctor of preventive oncology.

However, the health department has been unable to pinpoint the source of the infection.

Healthcare workers continue to be at a higher risk of contracting the infection, with another doctor from Lok Nayak Hospital testing positive for Covid-19 Wednesday night. He was a PG student from the department of anaesthesia and was working in the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the hospital.

Lok Nayak is one of the two dedicated Covid-19 hospitals of the Delhi government. At least 50 people from the hospital have been quarantined after two nurses and the doctor tested positive.

This takes the tally of healthcare workers in the city infected so far to 59.

In another incident in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, almost 70 people had to be quarantined after a patient who refused to reveal travel history tested positive for the infection.