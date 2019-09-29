Real estate group Ansal API executive held in Delhi

lucknow

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:16 IST

Real estate giant Ansal API group’s vice-chairman, Pranav Ansal, was picked up by the Lucknow Police from the Delhi airport on Sunday, officials familiar with matter said.

Pranav and his father Sushil Ansal, the chairman of Ansal API group, are facing cases of fraud and criminal breach of trust.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani had earlier issued a Look Out Notice (LOC) against him.

Pranav has been detained under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery.

Pranav has previously dismissed the allegations him by saying that the charges were “false and frivolous.”

