e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Cities / Anti-CAA stir: Women’s protest spreads to Ujariaon area of Lucknow

Anti-CAA stir: Women’s protest spreads to Ujariaon area of Lucknow

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Women’s protest against CAA and NRC spread to Ujariaon area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on Monday.

Over 15 women staged sit-in near a dargah, holding placards showing anti-CAA, NRC slogans. When asked to vacate the area, they resorted to sloganeering against the citizenship law.

“The women went on protest after the evening prayers at the dargah,” said Santosh Singh, ACP.

“A police team was rushed to the spot and urged the women to go home. They were also made aware of prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC in wake of Republic Day and defense expo, but they did not relent,” he added.

The women said they were protesting against the law introduced by the government besides supporting women protestors of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and Clock Tower in Lucknow.

top news
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities