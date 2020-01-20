Anti-CAA stir: Women’s protest spreads to Ujariaon area of Lucknow

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:46 IST

LUCKNOW Women’s protest against CAA and NRC spread to Ujariaon area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on Monday.

Over 15 women staged sit-in near a dargah, holding placards showing anti-CAA, NRC slogans. When asked to vacate the area, they resorted to sloganeering against the citizenship law.

“The women went on protest after the evening prayers at the dargah,” said Santosh Singh, ACP.

“A police team was rushed to the spot and urged the women to go home. They were also made aware of prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC in wake of Republic Day and defense expo, but they did not relent,” he added.

The women said they were protesting against the law introduced by the government besides supporting women protestors of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and Clock Tower in Lucknow.