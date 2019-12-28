e-paper
Home / Cities / Anurag Thakur slams Congress over agitations against CAA

Anurag Thakur slams Congress over agitations against CAA

Asks officers to complete schemes framed under MP Lad scheme

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hamirpur
Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, on Saturday blasted Congress for opposing the citizenship act that had been passed by the parliament recently. He said that this act would benefit lakhs of people and it was wrong to say that it would harm minority communities.

While addressing a meeting of district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) here, he said the citizenship act related protests were not wanted at any costs and alleged that the Congress and the left parties were behind these.

Thakur said,“ The agitation will end soon as people have realised that the action of the central government was justified and pro-people. BJP workers will go around and educate people about the new act and its benefits.”

Earlier, he urged the district officers to ensure that all schemes, which had been financially sponsored under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development(MPLAD) programme, were completed by March 31, 2020.

He also said that there was no dearth of money with the central government for developmental activities and the authorities should finalise the schemes and send their detailed project reports(DPR) on time. He added that there was a need for completing DPRs for water supply and agriculture-related schemes in the state. Thakur also said that such schemes should be prepared for all parts of the district.

He thanked the people of state for taking part in the rally held in Shimla on Friday to celebrate state government’s two years in power.

Rakesh Thakur, chairman, Zila parishad, and senior district officers were also present.

