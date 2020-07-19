e-paper
Home / Cities / APMC’s grocery market to reopen on July 20, fresh produce market on July 21

APMC’s grocery market to reopen on July 20, fresh produce market on July 21

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:42 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE As the municipal commissioner and district administration has allowed relaxations in the second phase of the 10-day lockdown, Pune Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has decided to reopen the wholesale grocery market from Monday (July 20) and vegetable and fruit market from Tuesday (July 21).

BJ Deshmukh, administrator, Pune APMC, said, “As the district administration has allowed relaxations in the second phase of lockdown, the wholesale grocery market would function from Monday from 8 am to noon.”

“We will have to inform farmers a day prior for operating the vegetable market,” said Deshmukh

As the district administration had announced the lockdown in the Pune city from July 13 to July 23, the APMC had closed its wholesale markets.

Deshmukh said, “Farmers are allowed to send the vegetables and fruits to the market from the previous night, but the sale and purchase business will be allowed only during the restricted timings. Also, all necessary precautions should be followed.”

