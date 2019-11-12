Apply 12 days prior to Kartarpur Sahib travel

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Most pilgrims who want to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, the last resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak in Pakistan, are not clear about the procedure to apply for the pilgrimage. Here is the brief guide to a smooth journey to the shrine, just 4km from the border.

Website for registration: www.prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in

Languages in which website is available: English and Gurmukhi (Punjabi)

Any other method of registration: No

Aspiring pilgrims need to fill the online registration form at least 12 days before the date of visiting the shrine. For example, if one wants to travel on November 24, one needs to apply on or before November 12. India sends the list of pilgrims to Pakistan 10 days before the travel date.

Before filling the registration:

· Ensure that Acrobat Reader is installed in your computer.

· The applicant must be aware of his/her blood group for filling the registration form.

· Keep the following items ready while filling the form:

A scanned copy of passport size photo (in JPG format not exceeding 300KB in size)

A scanned copy of the passport (containing photo and personal particulars) and the last page containing family details in pdf format only not exceeding 500KB in size

Documents required for the pilgrimage

· The applicant must have a passport, details of which are required to fill the online registration form also.

· Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holder needs to fill OCI card details in the registration form.

· Adhaar card or any other identity proof will not work for this pilgrimage.

Is your passport stamped in Pakistan?

· As the pilgrimage is visa-free, there is no stamp put by Pakistan on the passport. The passport only needs to be carried as a valid identity proof.

What happens after filling the form online?

· After successful online registration, take a printout of the form and keep it with you for reference.

· You will receive an SMS and an e-mail having the registration number after successful registration.

· Pilgrims will be informed by SMS and email of the confirmation of registration three to four days before the date of travel.

· An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will be generated on the website after the pilgrim receives confirmation of the registration through SMS and email.

· Download the ETA by clicking the option ‘registration status’ on the website. The passport and registration numbers are required to download the ETA.

· Pilgrims need to carry the printout of the ETA, along with their passport, when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building, at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur.

· Persons of Indian Origin need to carry the OCI card along with the passport of their country.

Still don’t know how to apply? Here’s help.

· Filling the online registration is done free at all Sewa Kendras or Suwidha Centres run by the Punjab government.

· Pilgrims can also visit private internet cafes for online registration.

Is the pilgrimage only for Sikhs?

· No, Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor.

When is the pilgrimage undertaken?

The corridor is open from dawn to dusk. Pilgrims travelling in the morning will have to return the same day

The corridor is operational throughout the year, except on notified days, to be informed in advance

Pilgrims will have a choice to visit as individuals or in groups, and also to travel on foot

Where to pay the service fee of $20 (Rs 1,400) per head.

· Pilgrims don’t need to pay any fee while filling the online registration form.

· The fee is charged at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the Pakistan side once a pilgrim crosses over to Pakistan territory on the day of travel.

· It is mandatory to pay the fee only in US dollars.

· Though counters are there at Pakistan’s ICP to get Indian rupees converted to US dollars before paying the fee, pilgrims are advised to carry $20 from India, because the counters in Pakistan charge extra for currency exchange.