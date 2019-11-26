Army job promise: Ludhiana jeweller’s daughter duped of ₹1 lakh

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:38 IST

A man duped a jeweller of ₹1 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for his daughter as a clerk in the Indian Army.

The complainant, Avtar Singh of Preet Nagar in Shimlapuri, said he had come in contact with the accused, Chandar Bhushan Pandey, a native of Bihar who was living near Matharu Chowk in Shimlapuri, in 2016.

Singh said Pandey claimed to be an armyman and used to visit their house in army uniform to win their confidence.

Singh said the accused took ₹1 lakh from him but did not get his daughter a job even after 10 months, adding that he approached the police when Pandey refused to return the money.

ASI Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said Pandey was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 416 (cheating by personation), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shimlapuri police station. “We have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused,” the ASI said.