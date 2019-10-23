e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Army naib subedar from Ahmednagar killed in Jammu

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE An Indian Army’s Naib Subedar from Ahmednagar district has been killed during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops, an official statement released by the Defence ministry has stated.

Sunil Ravsaheb Valte (40), a native of Dahigaon village in Ahmednagar district, was killed in the exchange of fire near the line of control (LoC) in the Jammu sector on Tuesday.

“On October 22, 2019, a suspicious movement was observed In the hours of darkness in own forward post near the Line of Control. This movement was also supported by Pakistan Army firing from their post. Indian Army immediately retaliated with heavy volume of fire. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. The firing continued after the incident inflicting substantial damages to Pakistan Army,” read the statement.

Valte is survived by his wife, Mangala.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:17 IST

