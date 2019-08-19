Army, NDRF deployed in SBS Nagar; 67 villages on high alert

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019

The district administration has deployed the Army and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) for rescue operations in the wake of excess water in the Sutlej river. Deputy commissioner Vinay Bublani, while asking residents to shift to safer places, has ordered the evacuation of around 67 low-lying villages, 41 of Nawanshahr sub-division and 26 of Balachaur. On Sunday, army jawans saved two men, besides nine cattle neat the Mattewara Bridge at Begowal village of Nawanshahr district.

The district administration has also started repair on vulnerbale points, where soil had started eroding the banks of the Sutlej river. The drainage department along with MNREGA workers carried out repair work.

SBS Nagar SP Alka Meena said that SP (H) Harish Dayama would keep liaison with the army and NDRF. “He would be leading them to rescue points in case of an emergency,” she claimed. In Dugri village near Balachaur, water entered the villages through a rivulet due to the heavy water pressure from Sutlej, which made residents of nearby villages shift to relief camps.

The DC added that the discharge of water from Ropar Head works had started decreasing since noon. It was 1.6 lakh cusec at 6pm on Sunday. About noon, this figure was 2.2 lakh cusec. “The decrease in discharge has given a sigh of relief to the district administration but we will remain vigilant overnight,” he added.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019