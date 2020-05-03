e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Army pays tribute to jawans martyred in J&K’s Rampur sector

Army pays tribute to jawans martyred in J&K’s Rampur sector

Havildar Gokaran Singh and Naik Shankar Singh Merha died in the line of duty in the Rampur sector on May 1.

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(HT Photo)
         

The Army on Sunday paid tributes to two soldiers, who were martyred in the line of duty in the Rampur sector of Baramulla district, a defence spokesperson said.

Havildar Gokaran Singh and Naik Shankar Singh Merha died in the line of duty in the Rampur sector on May 1.

In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage on behalf of a proud nation, the spokesperson said.

The soldiers were manning a forward post at the Line of Control and sustained injuries during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rampur Sector. The soldiers were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Havildar Gokaran Singh, 41, had joined the Army in 1996. He hailed from Napper village in Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Naik Shankar Singh Merha, 31, had joined the Army in 2010. He belonged to Nali village of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. He is survived by his wife and a son.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were taken for last rites to their native place, where they will be cremated with full military honours.

top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police file FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police file FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities