Army recruitment racket busted, two arrested

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:10 IST

A team of Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang involved in duping youths on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Army at Kankerkhera area here on Tuesday. The STF arrested two persons, including the kingpin, in this connection.

Circle officer of STF Brijesh Kumar Singh said the accused had been identified as Amardeep and his aide Rakesh who used to take Rs 4 lakh from the candidates. Amardeep is a driver in Army’s engineering corps while Rakesh operates a canteen on the Army school campus, said Singh.

The STF has also seized 2 fake joining letters, 2 fake call letters, 2 mobile phones, 1 driving license, 1 voter ID and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested accused.

The gang was busted when three youths approached the STF with a complaint about the gang and told the officials that the accused had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from each of them on the pretext of their recruitment in the Army.

The youths had been asked to reach at a designated place in the Cantt area to receive call letters for an interview where the former were supposed to pay the remaining amount of Rs 2.5 lakh to the gang members.

The officials of the military intelligence had also shared some inputs about the accused.

