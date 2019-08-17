Arrested SHO admits he was threatening DCP for past three months: Cops

cities

Faridabad: Three days after the police arrested Bhupani station house officer (SHO) Abdul Sahid for allegedly abetting the suicide of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor, the suspect confessed to his alleged involvement in blackmailing and threatening the victim, said the police. On August 14, Kapoor had allegedly killed himself in his Sector 30 residence with his service pistol.

Anil Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Sahid wanted the name of his nephew, Arsad, removed from an attempt-to-murder case, in which he was booked. He had allegedly tried to run over a policeman after he chased him for an ATM robbery case, which was registered at Mujeshar police station on November 6, 2018.

“The SHO was putting pressure on the DCP to remove the name of his nephew from the case. However, despite his repeated attempts, Kapoor conducted the investigation against him and refused him any favours. This prompted Sahid to ask his journalist friend to write fake news against him to create pressure,” Yadav said.

The police said that Sahid was produced before the district court on Friday and was taken to four days of police remand. During the interrogation, he also revealed that one of his friends had a property dispute with her father-in-law and her husband had complained to the police. The inquiry was marked to DCP Kapoor and SHO had asked him to submit the inquiry report in her favour. Kapoor, however, had denied to do so and instead proceeded to conduct a fair investigation.

“Sahid had threatened DCP Kapoor several times, warning him that if he refused to favour him in tow of these cases, he will falsely implicate him in a case of rape or molestation. He had also threatened him that he will ask his journalist friend to publish fake news against him,” said Yadav.

According to the police, during investigation it was revealed that the suspect and his friend were harassing the DCP for the past three months. “On August 13, Sahid visited his house and asked him to change his mind, following which the two had a heated exchange,” Yadav said, adding that Kapoor may have the extreme step as he could not handle the pressure of dealing with the fake allegations.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar had formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday to probe the case.The police said they are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the journalist who is presently on the run.They are also questioning Sahid for more details.

