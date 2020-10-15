e-paper
Home / Cities / Article 370 will not be restored till doomsday: J&K BJP

Article 370 will not be restored till doomsday: J&K BJP

Party’s UT chief Ravinder Raina said Article 370 had given birth to separatism and terrorism.

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:04 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Upholding his stand against the Gupkar Declaration, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that no power on earth could restore Article 370 and that it would not be implemented till doomsday.

Raina’s remarks came on Thursday evening after an all-party meeting, minus Congress, to chalk out the future course of action on Gupkar Declaration began at the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone and others.

Raina said, “Article 370 will not be implemented till doomsday. It doesn’t matter how much the Abdullahs and Mehbooba yell at the top of their voice.”

He continued, “It is history. Under the garb of Article 370, they looted the people and grossly violated their human rights. We will not allow its implementation again”.

Raina said Article 370 had given birth to separatism and terrorism. “It was due to this obnoxious Article that several ills continue to plague J&K,” he added.

On Wednesday, he had reacted sharply to the meeting between NC chief Farooq, his son Omar and PDP president Mehbooba.

Raina had warned the trio of “serious ramifications if they tried to push their anti-India Gupkar agenda to bleed Kashmir again”.

He had recalled how Article 370 murdered the human rights of communities like Gujjar-Bakarwals, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Paharis, women, Valmikis, and the west Pakistan refugees.

On August 22, six regional and national parties unanimously resolved to fight for the restoration of the special status of J&K as it existed before August 5, 2019, saying the measures taken were “spitefully short-sighted” and “grossly unconstitutional”.

