Ashu video clip edited to change context, claim residents who hosted Mohalla meet

Ashu video clip edited to change context, claim residents who hosted Mohalla meet

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:11 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four days after cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s purported video clip caused uproar in assembly session, the area residents who had hosted the mohalla meet submitted a letter to mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu claiming that the video was edited to change the context.

In the purported video, that has been shared widely on social media, the cabinet minister was seen stating that sweepers were operating as mafia in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators Monday had walked out of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during zero hour accusing food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu of having made derogatory remarks against the Valmiki community.

Sanjay Jain, owner of the venue of the meet, said he had arranged a meeting with cabinet minister to discuss the issue on February 23.

During the meet an issue pertaining to the lifting of garden waste was discussed. Some women complained that the sweepers were expressing reluctance to lift garden waste. In reply to which the cabinet minister said the residents could use the door-to-door garbage collection scheme.

Jain said, “Ashu highlighted the situation being faced by the administration and nothing defamatory against anyone was said by the minister. But the clipping of the video was edited in such a way that changed the entire context of the conversation.”

The Valmiki community had also accused Ashu of insulting them by using the purported phrase ‘Valmiki mafia’ during a meet held a few days ago in Ludhiana on door-to-door garbage collection.

The minister, however, maintained his statement that he had been portrayed wrongly and that he shared a personal bond with the community and had fought for their rights.

