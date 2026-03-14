Varanasi, The Archaeological Survey of India has officially acknowledged that the history of Sarnath first came to light following excavations carried out by Babu Jagat Singh, officials said. ASI credits Babu Jagat Singh with discovery of Sarnath, plaque at Buddhist site revised

ASI Director General Y S Rawat said that the earliest excavation work at Sarnath was undertaken by Jagat Singh, which led to the discovery of the site's historical significance.

Rawat added that the inscription plaque installed at the Sarnath complex has now been revised to include Jagat Singh's name in recognition of his role. The revision is reflected in the updated plaque installed at the Sarnath complex recently.

Rawat told PTI over the phone that Jagat Singh's descendant, Pradeep Narayan Singh, had submitted documentary evidence to the ASI establishing that Jagat Singh had conducted the first excavation at the site.

"After examining the documents, it became clear that Babu Jagat Singh had initiated the first excavation at Sarnath, which later brought its history to light," Rawat said.

Sarnath, located about 10 km from Varanasi, is one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world. It is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, marking the beginning of the spread of Buddhism.

Pradeep Narayan Singh said the area of Sarnath once fell under the zamindari of his family and that historical records show that Babu Jagat Singh had undertaken excavation work there in 1787-88. "Jagat Singh carried out some excavation work in the area, which eventually led to the discovery of the site," he said.

While the earlier plaque attributed the first discovery of the site's archaeological significance to British officials in 1798, the new plaque states that the importance of the site came to light in the late 18th century when Babu Jagat Singh of Kashi dug the ancient mound for construction material, leading to the discovery of significant artefacts.

The revised inscription thus recognises Jagat Singh's role in the earliest excavation activity at the site, while noting that several archaeologists, including others, carried out subsequent excavations that uncovered monasteries, stupas, temples and sculptures dating from the 3rd century BCE to the 12th century CE.

Pradeep Narayan Singh, representing the Jagatganj royal family of Varanasi and the sixth-generation descendant of Babu Jagat Singh, said that efforts had been underway for a long time to gather research and documentary proof of his ancestor's historical contribution.

"Now, the ASI has formally recognised that the history of Sarnath first came to light after the excavation carried out by Babu Jagat Singh," he said.

Singh said it had long been believed that the discovery of Sarnath and its ancient remains was made by the British, but the ASI's recognition has clarified that Jagat Singh's efforts preceded them.

According to Singh, the acknowledgement by the ASI also indicates that the contribution of Babu Jagat Singh had been overshadowed during the British period, and he did not receive due credit for the discovery of Sarnath.

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