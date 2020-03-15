e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ASI dies of gunshot from own weapon

ASI dies of gunshot from own weapon

The cop, who was deputed to guard electronic voting machines at a government school in Lamini, has been identified as Joginder Pal (52) of Kohlian village in Gurdaspur’s Narot Jaimal Singh tehsil. He is said to have died on the spot.

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pathankot
Hindustantimes
         

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died allegedly due to accidental firing from his service weapon, a self-loading rifle, here on Sunday evening.

The cop, who was deputed to guard electronic voting machines at a government school in Lamini, has been identified as Joginder Pal (52) of Kohlian village in Gurdaspur’s Narot Jaimal Singh tehsil. He is said to have died on the spot.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajinder Minhas said they were verifying how the incident took place.

“We have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and initiated inquest proceedings. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination. His family members have been informed about the death,” the DSP added.

This is the second case of cop death due to firing from their own service weapon this year. Previously in February, another ASI had died after a bullet got accidentally fired from his AK-47 rifle while he was cleaning it in a public park.

tags
top news
Pay for your quarantine: Beijing to incoming travellers as China sees more imported cases
Pay for your quarantine: Beijing to incoming travellers as China sees more imported cases
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Covid 19 Update: Vaishno Devi shrine imposes 28-day bar on foreigners and Indian travelers from abroad
Covid 19 Update: Vaishno Devi shrine imposes 28-day bar on foreigners and Indian travelers from abroad
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
Coronavirus: India cases cross 105; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities