e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Assam to pay 119,000 mid-day meal workers additional Rs 500 per month

Assam to pay 119,000 mid-day meal workers additional Rs 500 per month

State education and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the amount would be in addition to the Rs 1,000 which each mid-day meal cook and helper at government schools receives from the Centre

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 14:07 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move would cost the state exchequer an additional sum of nearly Rs 60 cr annually.
Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move would cost the state exchequer an additional sum of nearly Rs 60 cr annually.(File photo)
         

The Assam government on Tuesday announced monthly payment of Rs 500 each to nearly 119,000 mid-day meal workers in the state.

State education and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the amount would be in addition to the Rs 1,000 which each mid-day meal cook and helper at government schools receives from the Centre.

“The amount will be paid from April this year and the total sum till September would be deposited in the bank accounts of mid-day meal workers before the Durga Puja festivities,” the minister said while addressing a press conference.

“The finance department has already approved a sum of Rs 34 crore for this move. It would cost the state exchequer an additional sum of nearly Rs 60 cr annually,” he added.

Also read: No nail polish, bangles for mid-day meal workers, says education ministry protocol

Sarma also said that the state Cabinet has decided to address the issue of over 4,000 teachers who were appointed between 1991 and 2001 in primary schools without following all necessary protocols.

“Most of these teachers were appointed though there no such posts and a case in this regard was pending in the Gauhati high court as well. A study done by divisional commissioners found that some of these teachers were getting salaries and had even gone through training while others were getting paid but didn’t have the training required for the jobs,” said Sarma.

He said that 1,574 teachers, who had undergone training, would be employed as regular teachers beginning November this year while 2,960 others would be used as tutors.

tags
top news
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Rice procurement up 33%, but MSP eludes other crops
Rice procurement up 33%, but MSP eludes other crops
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In