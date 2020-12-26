e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / At 7,000 per day, Pune dist fails to meet state-directed 18,000-test nos

At 7,000 per day, Pune dist fails to meet state-directed 18,000-test nos

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:59 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE It has been over a month since the state recommended that Pune district carry out 18,000 Covid tests, daily.

However, the district administration has not been able to meet the target.

As of Friday, December 25, the administration is carrying out 7,000 daily Covid tests, less than half the target set by the state government.

The recommendations had come in view of a possible second wave of infections.

The district administration has now set its own target at 12,000 tests.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “There are not many Covid-19 patients now, however, I have asked the district administration to aggressively do contact tracing and survey of SARI and ILI patients. We are also covering comorbid patients to make sure that we meet the target. By next week, I have ordered the administration to test at least 10,000 samples daily.”

To increase daily testing, the administration is increasing contact tracing, detection of ILI and SARI patients and also potential super spreaders.

The administration estimated that in the worst-case scenario it is possible that the city may have over 48,000 active cases, for which it claims it has enough manpower, medicines, drugs, beds, oxygen, and ICU units with and without ventilators.

Although the positivity rate of the city has gone down, there has been a slight spike in the number of daily cases but the number has not been as high as was being estimated before Diwali.

top news
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Ahead of holidays, China ramps up measures to control new Covid-19 cases
Ahead of holidays, China ramps up measures to control new Covid-19 cases
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
‘My hands were itching to bowl’: Siraj reveals what Rahane told him
‘My hands were itching to bowl’: Siraj reveals what Rahane told him
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In