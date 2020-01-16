At CBSE science exhibition, students propose sustainable solutions for problems

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:36 IST

Gurugram: From a prototype of a smart seat belt that detects heartbeat and alcoholic content to an environment-friendly urinal and an LED-enabled safety system for quick response during crisis situations to a smoke absorber, around 600 such projects from schools across the country are on display at the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) annual science exhibition for 2019-20 that commenced in Suncity School in the city on Thursday.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Science and technology for sustainable development with a thrust on water conservation’, with students and teachers from over a hundred schools participating in the three-day event that will continue till January 18. CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, who inaugurated the exhibition on Thursday, shared that around 599 project ideas, among the highest number of entries received in the past many years, would be displayed during the exhibition which was aimed at cultivating scientific temper. She also said that CBSE was committed towards encouraging scientific temper not only in students in the science stream but other fields as well.

“Scientific temper needs to be encouraged across streams. So far, we have seen enthusiastic participation from children towards science and this needs to be amplified. CBSE will also be starting a science olympiad in June-July next year with the same purpose. The aim of the olympiad will be to encourage scientific enquiry and temper,” said Karwal.

Most of the projects on display have some social or environmental relevance and primarily covered seven sub-themes: sustainable agricultural practices, health and cleanliness, resource management, industrial development, futuristic transport and communication, educational games and mathematical modelling.

Under the theme of sustainable environmental practices, a team of students from a Chennai school developed a project that focused on reutilization of reject RO water through the technique of phycoremediation.Other projects included a smart irrigation system and a plasma gasification unit for creating energy from waste.