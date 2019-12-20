At protests, a clarion call to preserve India’s diversity

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:14 IST

New Delhi

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued at various parts of Delhi — like Seemapuri, Jantar Mantar, India Gate and Seelampur — on Friday.

While most of the protests remained peaceful, some incidents of stone pelting was reported from Seemapuri. Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (eastern range) said tens of thousands of people had gathered in many parts of northeast and Shahdara districts after Friday prayers. “Around the T-point in Seelampur, there was a gathering of about 40,000 people. In other places like Chand Bagh, Khajuri Khas and Shastri Park, about 10,000-15,000 people had gathered. In Seemapuri, there were around 3,000-4,000 protesters,” he said.

“Along the Delhi-UP border in Seemapuri, the protesters briefly indulged in pelting stones. We managed to quickly control the situation,” said Kumar, adding that three-four policemen sustained “minor” injuries after being hit by stones.

The list of injured policemen included Rohit Rajbir Singh, the additional deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

In the wake of protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations in Seelampur, which witnessed violence and arson on Tuesday after protesters clashed with the police during a march against the CAA.

Later in the evening, protesters in large numbers— including teachers, students, lawyers and activists — gathered at the India Gate. Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Priyanka Gandhi also reached India Gate to extend their support to the protesters. “Those engaging in violence are betraying the cause. The youth are demonstrating voluntarily as CAA has triggered their emotions. These emotions must have been simmering over decisions they didn’t like. I salute their energy,” Khurshid said.

Amid chants of azaadi (freedom from injustice) and sounds of tambourine, Delhi University teacher Gagan said she had come to “take a stand for the country”. “The bill is problematic in principle. I come from a Sikh family and my family has seen difficult times during partition and 1984. The present situation is troubling for me and that is why I am here,” she said.

Swetangi, an undergraduate student, said she had been attending the protests regularly without informing her parents. “I could not just sit at home. The government wants to kill the diversity of our country and I don’t want that. I want friends from all backgrounds,” she said, adding that she had come to protest alone. “My friends, who are all from Delhi, unlike me, are at home since their parents think it is not safe to step out. This is the idea that we need to challenge.”

ENDS