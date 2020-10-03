e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Atal Tunnel a step closer to 24x7 connectivity to Ladakh’

‘Atal Tunnel a step closer to 24x7 connectivity to Ladakh’

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:36 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
         

The Atal Tunnel has brought some relief to people of Ladakh and is a step towards 24x7 connectivity of the region with the rest of India, said former minister and ex-BJP chief of Ladakh, Cherign Dorjay.

Dorjay said people of Ladakh welcome the inauguration of the Tunnel but they also want Zojila Tunnel to be opened at the earliest.

“Normally, Manali route opens up after Zojila every winter. Now, it will open before Zojila. Distance and travel time to Manali has also reduced,” said Dorjay.

He said that in no way has Atal Tunnel provided 24x7 connectivity between Leh and Manali.

“There are three passes - Lachung La, Taglang La and Baralacha La - on the Manali-Leh axis. Taglang La is the highest pass and gets heavy snow in winters. So does, Lahaul valley,” he said.

“If we have to provide 24x7 connectivity to Ladakh, a tunnel, smaller than Atal Tunnel has to be constructed between Zanskar and Nimu,” said Dorjay.

He said little progress has been made on Zojila Tunnel between Sonmarg and Drass in Kargil.

The National Highways Infrastructure Development and Construction Limited (NHIDCL) invited fresh bids for the Rs 4,430-crore project in June this year.

According to a recent report by a global security consultancy, Stratfor, China has reportedly started construction of at least 13 new military positions including three air bases, five permanent air defence positions and five heliports near the line of actual control (LAC) in the aftermath of the Doklam standoff in 2017.

The report also stated that construction on four of those new heliports started only after the border standoff erupted in eastern Ladakh in early May.

top news
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
‘70% of Covid-19 patients don’t transmit virus,’ reveals study conducted in AP, TN
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In