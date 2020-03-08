Attention ladies! Osteoarthritis affects more women than men

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:04 IST

LUCKNOW Though common in both the sexes, some diseases trouble women more than men.

“Women are more vulnerable to osteoarthritis. Men usually experience this problem after the age of 70, but women can get this disease post-menopause. A large number of them suffer from it in Lucknow,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director, Healthcity Hospital and joint replacement expert.

“Though bones should be looked after at all stages of life, women should be more careful about bone density,” he said.

Among other ailments that trouble women more are urinary tract infection (UTI), gall bladder related diseases and even breast cancer.

“The male-female ratio of breast cancer will be one is to 100,” said Prof Vinod Jain, senior faculty, department of general surgery at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Now, there is a higher incidence of respiratory diseases among women than before. “Say if there are 20 beds, then over 10 women are admitted to the ICU at least on any two occasions (days) in a month,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD, pulmonary critical care medicine at the KGMU.

Women are exposed to increased indoor pollution due to curtains/carpets while the outdoor air quality is also getting worse. As a result, an increasing number of women is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, he said.

Experts said women need to keep track of their health and get some preventive tests done once a year.