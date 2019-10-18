AUSU nursery of politics, admn trying to end it: Dharmendra Yadav

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:41 IST

Former SP MP Dharmendra Yadav on Friday said the Allahabad University Students’ Union (AUSU) had been the nursery of Indian politics and the varsity administration was trying to finish it off by replacing it with a students’ council.

“But the students through their unity and boycott of the process had given a strong response,” said the former SP MP.

Dharmendra, who was on way to Pratapgarh to garner support for his party’s candidate in the soon-to-be-held by-polls for the Pratapgarh Sadar seat, had an informal chat with media persons at a hotel in Prayagraj.

He said the vice-chancellor, university administration and the central government should apologize to the students for their actions. He also came down hard on the cane charge by cops and varsity security personnel on students holding ‘peaceful protest’ to oppose the students’ council.

He also demanded that the President should dismiss the UP government for failing on all fronts, including controlling the crime. He also referred to some adverse comments made by the Supreme Court against the state government on the law and order front.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:41 IST