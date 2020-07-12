Authorities order partial lockdown in parts of Srinagar due to spike in Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:04 IST

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday ordered a partial lockdown in Srinagar—the worst affected district— by designating over 60 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week, officials said.

The lockdown will be imposed in 68 containment zones of the city from Monday and no movement would be allowed in these areas without permission, they said.

“In view of a major spike in Covid-19 cases, we will have to carve out containment zones for effective restrictions in different areas of Srinagar. Local cooperation is solicited in the best interest of public health,” said Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Chaudhary.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in J&K reached 10,156 on Saturday in 125 days since the first case was reported on March 9. The death toll has risen to 169 in the UT with 153 fatalities reported in Kashmir and 16 in the Jammu division till Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in Srinagar has reached 1,611, out of which 1,075 are active. The death toll in the district is 42.

The official added that 24 existing containment zones have been partially denotified as no new cases emerged in these areas. “We are thankful to the public for cooperation and observing norms to bring their areas out of it. Gratitude to field teams for all the efforts. Let’s continue to observe precautions,” Chaudhary said.

With no let-up Covid-19 cases in Kashmir, health experts have been warning that hospitals could “crumble under pressure” if the administration does not impose a lockdown soon.

The UT, particularly Kashmir valley, is witnessing an increase in death toll for the past one month. More than 73% of the total fatalities due to Covid-19 in J&K have come since June 7. As many as 68 people have died due to the virus in the past 11 days alone.