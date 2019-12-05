Auto driver molests 22-year-old in Burari after 50 minute ride, nabbed

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:17 IST

New Delhi

A 22-year-old nurse was molested, assaulted and robbed of her mobile phone near Sant Nirankari Samagam Ground in north Delhi’s Burari by the driver of an auto-rickshaw that she had boarded outside a hospital in central Delhi on Tuesday night, police said.

The auto driver allegedly drove the woman around for nearly 50 minutes on a 16-kilometre stretch of road before stopping at an isolated spot and molesting her. The woman later somehow managed to escape from the vehicle, but not before sustaining injuries while resisting the alleged sexual assault.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (Northwest), said that the woman was treated for her injuries and was out of danger.

Arya said that “crucial information” provided by the woman helped the police arrest the driver on Thursday morning and recover her robbed mobile phone and the auto-rickshaw that was used in the crime.

The suspect, identified as Bhanu Singh, 45, lives with his wife and three children in Babarpur and has no previous criminal cases against him, police said.

The woman works as a nurse at a private hospital in central Delhi’s Rajendra Place. The DCP said that she had finished her shift on Tuesday night and come out of the hospital to flag down an auto-rickshaw around 10pm. “She stopped an auto, told the driver she wanted to go to northeast Delhi and hopped in,” she said.

Over the next 50 minutes, Bhanu drove her via Filmistan and Timarpur before taking the Ring Road. “Until then, the woman did not suspect anything as the route taken by the driver was familiar to her,” said another investigator.

But when the auto-rickshaw approached Ring Road, Bhanu allegedly suddenly took a different road and started driving towards an isolated stretch of road next to the Sant Nirankari Samagam Ground, close to Burari. “When the woman questioned the change in route, the driver stopped the auto-rickshaw, approached the passengers’ seat and began molesting the woman,” said the investigator, adding that the police have not been able to ascertain if he intended to rape her.

“The woman fought back and was hit and injured by the driver. Later, she managed to push him away, jump out of the auto-rickshaw and run. The suspect, however, had robbed her mobile phone by then,” said the investigator.

Even as the suspect drove away, the woman sought help from a passerby to make a call to the police control room, said the DCP. “Also, a police picket was about 200 metres from that spot. She met the policeman present at the picket and told them about the sexual assault,” said the DCP.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, and a case of molestation and causing hurt during robbery was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station. The DCP said six teams were formed and the suspect nabbed from Shah Alam Bandh.

While the test identification parade (TIP) of the suspect is yet to be carried out, the police said they are sure Bhanu was the man involved in the crime. “The victim’s phone has been recovered from him. He has also confessed to the crime,” said the DCP.

ends