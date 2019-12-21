Bad weather, lack of facilities halt night work on Kharar flyover

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:11 IST

To meet the 2020 deadline, the construction work that had been going on at night on the Chandigarh-Kharar flyover has come to a standstill since last week due to chilly weather and persistent fog.

“We have not been able to do the work on the flyover after 7:30pm due to the cold and foggy weather conditions outside,” said an official of the Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the firm executing the work on the flyover, wishing not to be identified.

He said that out of 500 men, over a 100 men had gone to their home towns last month. “They are yet to come back because of the chilly weather here and it has also affected the flyover work,” he said, adding, “Due to the bad weather, the workers arrive late to work and leave early to their homes.”

The workers belong to far-off places like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and others.

The official said that if the condition remained the same, they may miss the deadline, again. “We have informed our higher-ups a number of times to provide us with warm clothes so that we can work at night as well, but we haven’t received any response so far,” he said.

The L&T workers have been lamenting over no facilities and equipment available to deal with foggy nights. “At some spots under the flyover, no lighting facilities have been made available to us so that we can work at night as well,” said a worker who was working near Khanpur Bridge on Friday.

The National Highway-21 connects Chandigarh with parts of Punjab, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Project Delayed

The NHAI has already missed two deadlines:

The first deadline was December 2018

The second was set in March 2020

The fresh deadline is June 2020.

In September, the L&T had claimed that an additional workforce of 150 men had joined the team.

Over 500 men are working on the flyover at present.

Multiple delays have hit the ₹369-cr project, which started in November 2015.

L&T had said earlier that delays had caused the company losses of around

₹1 crore a month.