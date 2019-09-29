Bagwe, Thopte and Jagtap in Congress first list for Assembly polls

cities

PUNE The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates for the Assembly polls with the party deciding to field Ramesh Bagwe from Pune Cantonment; Sanjay Jagtap from Purandar; and Sangram Thopte from Bhor.

Bagwe currently heads Congress’ Pune unit and has been MLA from Cantonment between 2009 and 2014. He was defeated by Dilip Kamble of the BJP in 2014.

Thopte is a serving MLA seeking re-election.

The list also has the names of party legislator Vishwajeet Kadam, who will once again contest polls from Palus-Kadegaon seat in Sangli. Praniti Shinde, party legislator and daughter of Sushilkumar Shinde, also figures on the Congress first list. Shinde will contest the polls from Solapur city central.

The list was released by Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said he will decide whether to contest the Lok Sabha bypolls in Satara or the assembly elections after discussing it with party workers.

